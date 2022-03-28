Comets start road trip with a 'W' in Providence

UTICA, NY -- The Utica Comets got back to their winning ways on Sunday afternoon as they took care of the Providence Bruins by the final score of 4-1.
Mareks Mittens was nearly perfect in goal with 46 saves allowing just one goal.
The scoring started off in the first as the Comets had a five on three advantage -- rookie Alex Holtz netted his 22nd goal of the season as the first period came to a close.
The lead grew in the second as Samuel Laberge netted his fifth goal of the season off a pass from Patrick Grasso, marking his first point as a Comet.
In the third, Providence cut into Utica's 2-0 lead thanks to a goal from Eduards Tralmaks. The Comets answered with an empty netter as Chase De Leo passed up a scoring opportunity and left the puck for Tyler Wotherspoon who scored his second goal of the campaign. Brian Flynn went on to score the fourth and final goal for Utica in the waning moments of the game.
The Comets will stay on the road for a game in Hartford followed by a trip to Rochester for a date with the Amerks. The team will be back inside the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday night to take on the Syracuse Crunch at 7 p.m.