Comets stumble early, can't recover against Senators as skid his three straight

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 1227.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:45 AM EDT Saturday was 1227.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage after midnight Saturday night then continue falling to 1226.4 feet by Monday evening. - Flood stage is 1227.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && West Canada Creek Hinckley Flood Stage: 1227.0 Observed Stage at Sat 1 am: 1227.6 Forecast: Sat 2 am MSG Sat 8 am 1227.4 Sat 2 pm 1227.3 Sat 8 pm 1227.1 Sun 2 am 1227.0 Sun 8 am 1226.9 Sun 2 pm 1226.8 Sun 8 pm 1226.7 Mon 2 am 1226.6 Mon 8 am 1226.6 Mon 2 pm 1226.5 Mon 8 pm 1226.4 &&