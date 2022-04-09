 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 1227.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:45 AM EDT Saturday was 1227.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
after midnight Saturday night then continue falling to 1226.4
feet by Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 1227.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

West Canada Creek
Hinckley
Flood Stage: 1227.0
Observed Stage at Sat 1 am: 1227.6
Forecast:
Sat 2 am MSG
Sat 8 am 1227.4
Sat 2 pm 1227.3
Sat 8 pm 1227.1
Sun 2 am 1227.0
Sun 8 am 1226.9
Sun 2 pm 1226.8
Sun 8 pm 1226.7
Mon 2 am 1226.6
Mon 8 am 1226.6
Mon 2 pm 1226.5
Mon 8 pm 1226.4

&&

Comets stumble early, can't recover against Senators as skid his three straight

  • Updated
  • 0

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Utica Comets dropped their third straight game, getting out to a sluggish start in a 4-1 loss to the Belleville Senators at CAA Arena, Friday.

The Sens opened the scoring just 2:48 into the game with Andrew Agozzino deflecting a shot by Jake Luccini over the shoulder of Comets goalie Mareks Mitens. Just 21 seconds later, Belleville struck again with Max Guenette shooting through traffic and into the back of the net.

The Senators would get two more in the first period with Luccini scoring a goal of his own 4:58 in ending Mitens night early. But Belleville didn't stop there, they added another one 8:18 in on the power play as the Comets skated into the locker room after one down by four.

Utica got one back in the middle frame with Tyler Irvine taking advantage of a mistake from Sens defenseman Colby Williams, intercepting a drop pass to nobody behind the net and jamming it past Belleville goali Filip Gustavsson at 12:44 to make it 4-1.

That is all the Comets would get though.

Though not helping themselves, the Comets magic number has dropped down to one with the Rochester Americans losing in overtime to the Laval Rocket.

The Comets will visit the Rocket on Saturday night, where a win or overtime/shootout loss will secure them a spot in this year's Calder Cup Playoffs.

