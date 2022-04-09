Comets stumble early, can't recover against Senators as skid his three straight

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Utica Comets dropped their third straight game, getting out to a sluggish start in a 4-1 loss to the Belleville Senators at CAA Arena, Friday.
The Sens opened the scoring just 2:48 into the game with Andrew Agozzino deflecting a shot by Jake Luccini over the shoulder of Comets goalie Mareks Mitens. Just 21 seconds later, Belleville struck again with Max Guenette shooting through traffic and into the back of the net.
The Senators would get two more in the first period with Luccini scoring a goal of his own 4:58 in ending Mitens night early. But Belleville didn't stop there, they added another one 8:18 in on the power play as the Comets skated into the locker room after one down by four.
Utica got one back in the middle frame with Tyler Irvine taking advantage of a mistake from Sens defenseman Colby Williams, intercepting a drop pass to nobody behind the net and jamming it past Belleville goali Filip Gustavsson at 12:44 to make it 4-1.
That is all the Comets would get though.
Though not helping themselves, the Comets magic number has dropped down to one with the Rochester Americans losing in overtime to the Laval Rocket.
The Comets will visit the Rocket on Saturday night, where a win or overtime/shootout loss will secure them a spot in this year's Calder Cup Playoffs.