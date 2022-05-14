 Skip to main content
Comets stumble in OT, head to Rochester with series knotted 1-1

  • Updated
  • 0

Utica, NY —  A mere twenty seconds in to the game Amerks Mark Jankowski opened the scoring up with a short goal in traffic, sending one past Comets goalie Nico Daws. Amerks kept the foot on the gas, around 10 minutes later JJ Peterka found daylight on a fast break and flicked in a shot on a highlight reel play, Rochester led 2-0. Shortly after, AJ Greer found himself grimacing on the ice as an Amerks player .... . Greer conjured up the strength to get back in the game and scored the one and only Utica goal of the session on a power play. The period concluded with the Amerks leading 2-1.

Little under four minutes in the second frame, Robbie Russo erased the defect entirely as he scored his second goal in just as many games in the playoffs off a beautiful feed from Joe Gambardella. Rochester responded -- following a penalty on Peterka, the German native responded with his second goal of the night, aiding Rochester to a 3-2 lead as the second session came to a close.

In the third period, Robbie Ruso rose once again, taking a point shot which was deflected in by Brian Flynn. The third session came to a close in a tie game.

In overtime, Peterka completed a hat trick to send the Amerks back to Rochester with the series tied.

Game three will take-off tomorrow night in Rochester for a 5:05 PM puck drop inside Blue Cross Arena, followed by game four on Tuesday at 7:05 PM in Rochester. 

