Comets stunned by Amerks at home, Calder Cup run comes to a close

Utica, NY - The Adirondack Bank Center was as loud as its been all year. The “win or go home” dynamic brought a different feeling in the air for fans and players alike.
In the end, however, the Amerks scored two quick ones in the third to down the Comets 4-2.
Amerks jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to a Casey Fitzgerald goal with a little over 10 minutes to play. A few moments later, Comets Fabian Zetterlund tied the game off a feed from point scoring machine AJ Greer. Utica wasn’t done in the first just yet. A minute later, Alexander Holtz broke a playoff scoring slump and netted a goal that sent the Aud in a frenzy, giving the Comets a 2-1 lead going in to the middle frame.
In the second, Comets goalie Nico Daws made several spectacular saves to maintain Utica’s lead. The period ended with an identical score board as the first -- 2-1, Utica.
In the third, Amerks took advantage of an early power play and Arttu Ruotsalainen netted a goal to give the lead back to Rochester. Then, with the game even at three goals a piece, Amerks' Sean Malone wrist a shot past Nico Daws, which ended up being the game clinching goal. They added another and won the game 4-2.
Following a spectacular regular season, Utica's season comes to a screeching halt. Utica will be back next season representing the New Jersey Devils prospects.