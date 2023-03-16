Comets stunned in final seconds of regulation for first loss to Senators this season

BELLEVILLE, ON - A dramatic finish saw the Utica Comets tie the game with just over one minute left in regulation before a point was snatched away with 13.1 seconds remaining in a 4-3 loss to the Belleville Senators at CAA Arena, Wednesday.
The game began as wild as it would finish with the Comets getting the scoring going just 25 seconds in as Nolan Foote snapped a shot high blocker side from the top of the circles, off a rush, for his 17th goal of the season. The opening tally was assisted by Graeme Clarke and Tyce Thompson, giving Utica at 1-0 lead.
That advantage would be short-lived though as just 20 seconds later, Jake Lucchini was sent on a breakaway by former Comet Cole Cassels and beat Utica goalie Isaac Poulter with a deke to the backhand to tie the game at 1-1 only 45 seconds in.
Belleville would strike again to take the lead with Jacob Bernard-Docker finding the back of the net off another assist from Cassels exactly eight minutes into the game.
Utica would battle back just 70 seconds later as Timur Ibragimov scored his second goal as a Comet, redirecting a Reilly Walsh shot from the point past Belleville goalie Dylan Ferguson, at 9:10. Zack Hayes earned the secondary assist for his first point as a Comet in his third game with the team.
The teams would head to the locker room tied at 2-2 after one. In the second, Roby Jarventie scored the lone goal, on the power play, to put the Sens back on top for the second time in the game. Cole Reinhardt and Cassels notched the assists on the goal to give Belleville a 3-2 lead.
It'd remain that way until late in the third, 18:49 in, when the Comets had the net empty for an extra attacker in desperation mode. Off a feed from Robbie Russo, Simon Nemec ripped a one-timer that missed the net, hitting the end boards and bouncing to the other side where Foote was ready at the doorstep to put in the rebound for his second of the night for a dramatic goal to tie the game at 3-3 with just 1:11 to play in regulation.
The goal appeared to send the game towards overtime, getting each team a point, but the drama wasn't over.
With just 13.1 seconds remaining, Lassi Thomson took a shot from the blue line that hit a stick on the way to the net and redirected past Poulter to stun Utica who would come away with nothing after the comeback effort. Cassels would notch an assist for his fourth helper of the game, factoring on every Sens goal.
Poulter stopped 26 shots in the game for Utica, as did Ferguson for Belleville.
The Comets have now dropped two straight games and fall to 29-22-6-2, two points ahead of the Syracuse Crunch for second place in the North Division.
Utica now heads to Laval where the Comets will take on the Rocket for a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday. Friday's game is a 7 p.m. puck drop, while Saturday's is a 3 p.m. start.