Comets suffer misfortune on Friday the 13th, fall to Bruins as point and win streaks snapped

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Utica Comets suffered some misfortune on Friday the 13th, resulting in a 3-2 loss to the Providence Bruins, that saw both their 12-game point streak and four-game winning streak snapped, Friday.
The Comets found themselves down by one 14:59 into the opening frame as Jakub Lauko wristed a shot past Comets goalie Nico Daws to give Providence a 1-0 lead.
In the late stages of the second period, the Comets finally got on the board after Tyce Thompson blocked a clearing attempt at the blue line and snapped a shot from the high slot past Bruins netminder Brandon Bussi at 15:33 of the middle stanza. The goal was Thompson's seventh of the season.
With time about to expire in the second, Reilly Walsh powered a one-timer to the back of the net off a feed from Andreas Johnsson appearing to give the Comets a 2-1 lead. However, after review it was determined that the the clock struck zero just as the puck was crossing the goal line so thanks to milliseconds, the game remained tied at 1-1 after two.
In the third, the Comets experience more misfortune at 2:27 in after Marc McLaughlin flipped a puck from the neutral zone into the Comets defensive end. The puck took an odd bounce on the ice, and ended up in the empty net after Daws vacated the crease to play the puck where he expected it to be. Justin Brazeau added an insurance marker less than a minute later, at 3:18, a tip-in off a pass from Jack Achan to put Providence up 3-1.
Comets scoring leader Graeme Clarke gave Utica a boost scoring off a rebound for his 14th goal of the season 8:48 into the final period to pull the team back within one. The goal was assisted by Jeremy Groleau and Nolan Stevens. However, it would not be enough as Utica would run out of time, and their streaks would too.
Daws made 32 saves for the Comets in the loss, as they fall to 18-10-5-1 on the season.
The team is back in action on Saturday night in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where they will face the Islanders for a 7 p.m. start.