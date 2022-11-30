Comets take step in the right direction as team continues search for consistency

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets still search for its first winning streak of the season, but the team may be on the right track after a successful three-game in four night stretch this past week.
The Comets beat North Division rival Belleville Senators on Wednesday, before heading to Charlotte after Thanksgiving, where they split a pair of overtime decisions against the Checkers, losing Friday and winning Saturday.
In that stretch, Utica earned five of a possible six points in the standings, elevating them over the Laval Rocket and out of basement in the division thanks to a points percentage tiebreaker.
The team also saw some positives on special teams, where they went for 2-6 on the power play (33.3%) over the three games.
Utica did have a bit of a boost with the return of forward Alex Holtz and defenseman Kevin Bahl from New Jersey on assignment, especially when it comes to Holtz who registered two goals and two assists in the three games, including the overtime game-winning goal on Saturday.
On Monday, both players were recalled by the Devils with goalie Nico Daws going with them, so the Comets will have to overcome that moving forward into another big week.
The Comets will have quite the test coming up that may be a good barometer of where they're at, with another stretch of three games in four nights, all against North Division opponents.
Utica will host the Laval Rocket on Wednesday, the Toronto Marlies on Friday, and then will head north of the border to visit the Belleville Senators on Saturday.
The two games at the Adirondack Bank Center are both 7 p.m. starts, while the game in Belleville is a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.
To hear what head coach Kevin Dineen and forward Nolan Stevens said about the recent success, click on the video above