Comets turn page, look to carry momentum into North Division Semifinals against Marlies

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets are playing possibly their best hockey of season to start the postseason, and now another test begins.
The Comets get ready for the North Division semifinals, where they'll take on the top-seed Toronto Marlies in a best-of-five series beginning on Thursday with Game 1 in Toronto.
Four-seed Utica is coming off a thrilling two-game sweep over the five-seed Laval Rocket in the best-of-three first round. The Comets are coming off a high after tying Game 2 with two seconds remaining in regulation before winning in overtime to clinch the series, Friday, at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Reilly Walsh, who scored the game-tying goal on Friday - his 24th birthday - said that the team's roller-coaster regular season, in which they struggled to find consistent stretches of playing their best brand of hockey, has helped prepare them for this time of the year.
"We played a lot of different styles of games: run-and-gun, 1-0 games, comebacks late," Walsh said. "[Last year] we didn't really learn how to play a ton of tight games down the stretch, since we won a lot of games. Because we were so dynamic, we let our skill take over. This time we really have to work and grind our way to get wins, and I think that's prepared us for the playoff style of hockey."
Walsh played just one game in last year's North Division semifinals series against the Rochester Americans. He needed emergency appendectomy surgery after notching two assists in Game 1.
He has made the most of his opportunity this year, scoring two goals in the previous two-game series, and showing flashes of game-breaking potential with impressive solo rushes up-ice and strong puck possession.
Despite losing goalie Akira Schmid to a career-altering breakout performance with the parent club, New Jersey Devils, helping them even their first round series with Hudson River rival, New York Rangers, Nico Daws has played some of his strongest hockey of the season to open the playoffs too.
Daws, along with solid team defense, held Laval to just one goal in the two games - shutting out the Rocket in their home arena in front of a 10,000 fan sellout.
There are no significant injuries sustained in the series against Laval that are expected to keep anyone out of the lineup for an extended period of time. Forward Nolan Foote is considered day-to-day and listed as questionable for Game 1 against Toronto, according to head coach Kevin Dineen.
"I feel like we came out of this series fairly healthy," Dineen said. "We feel like there won't be a heck of a lot of changes early, but there's always players available as needed - and I really like how the guys not in the lineup have worked to stay ready."
Dinnen indicated that both the coaching staff and players are very pleased with how they've started the postseason.
Despite the drama that's already taken place, they are just now getting to the point they began their playoff run last year, in the North Division Semifinals.
Securing the top seed in the division last regular season, the Comets waited nearly two weeks between the end of the regular season and beginning of the playoffs, as their opponent still needed to be decided.
They eventually matched-up with the Amerks and were stunned in Game 5 at home to end their season.
This time around, their opponents have been playing the waiting game, and the Comets are looking to start strong to capitalize on their current momentum.
We start on the road, we've got to win two," said Dineen. "The series is a little longer, but it's still not a seven-game series. You're going against the first place team in our division. We know they have a lot of fire power and a good veteran presence, and we are going to have to match that - and literally from the opening puck drop be ready."
If everyone in the locker room feels the same way Reilly Walsh does, they will be.
Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals between the Comets and Marlies from Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto is on Thursday at 7 p.m.