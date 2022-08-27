 Skip to main content
Cooperstown emphasizing character off the field as way to bring about success on it

With just one returning player in 2021, the Cooperstown Hawkeyes went 1-7 in the 8-man division. Now the team is more experienced, with solid senior leadership that promotes character building as a way to lay foundation for success.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. - The Cooperstown football team was on the chopping block a couple of years ago, before the student-athletes stepped in to ensure the program remained intact.

It's that commitment to the program, and love of the game of football that players hope will lead them to success now that they're a more experienced squad.

The Hawkeyes returned just one varsity player from the previous season last year, and it was Brady Hascup, who missed most of the season with a high ankle sprain.

Now, Hascup is healthy and expects to be a big boost to the team's running game.

With nearly an entire team made up of first year varsity players, Cooperstown went 1-7 in the 8-man division last year.

However, with a year of experience and a group of senior leaders who have taken the young players under their wing, the Hawkeyes are hoping to lay the foundation of a winning culture this season.

Some key returning players include:

  • Brady Hascup, senior RB/LB
  • Bryson Whitaker, senior QB/DB
  • Jacob Burkhart, senior C

One of the big focuses of this year's Hawkeyes team is character building. Both coaches and players say that the character displayed off the field, as people, will translate to the trust teammates can build on it.

Players say that they want to be a team that opponents recognize love the game of football, and that even if the results aren't there each week, this mentality will lead to more wins moving forward.

Cooperstown opens up the regular season on Friday, September 9 at South Lewis. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.