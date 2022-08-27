CVA combines experience, talent, and motivation in recipe team hopes will result in deep playoff contention

ILION, N.Y. - The Central Valley Academy football team has retooled and is ready to springboard a strong finish to last season into a deeper postseason run this season.
The Thunder finished the year at 4-4 in 2021, needing a win in the final week of the regular season at Oneida to qualify for playoffs.
They took care of business in that game, clinching a sectional berth, but fell in the Section III Class B quarterfinals to eventual champion, Homer.
After that loss, the 12 returning seniors committed to getting together for workouts in the offseason, and this summer, large groups from the team attended various camps around the area.
The mission: contend for a league title, and compete for a deep playoff run.
Some key returning players this year include:
- Sam Jacquays, senior RB/LB
- Nate Shaver, senior RB/LB
- Tanner Warren, senior RB/LB
- Sal Fresco, junior OL/DL
- Hudson Albrecht, senior TE/DE
- Ethan Randall, senior OL/DE
- Miles Perry, senior WR/FS
- Connor Obreza, junior OL/DL
- Sixx Cook, senior RB/LB
- Ray Watson, senior RB/LB
The Thunder also bring up a talented group of newcomers, who bring a winning mentality to varsity after an unbeaten JV season last year.
Some key newcomers include:
- Brady Moreau, junior QB/DB
- Landon Lafountain, junior RB/LB
- Connor Dempsey, junior WR/DB
CVA expects their running game to be one of the main strengths of this years team. They do hope to incorporate more of a passing game as the season rolls on, once Moreau gets more settled under center at the varsity level.
Defense also figures to be strong with nine of 11 starters returning after a solid performance in 2021.
The Thunder have a chance at revenge right away as they'll visit Homer on Friday, September 9 at 7 p.m.