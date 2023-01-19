CVA wrestling wins sixth straight Section III Division II Duals title

The Central Valley Academy boys wrestling team continued its dominance in in the area, beating Homer to win its sixth straight Section III Division II Duals Meet title, Thursday, at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
The top-seed Thunder bested the two-seed Trojans 49-21 to maintain its dynastic reign in the section.
With the title win, CVA improves to 25-1 overall as a team this season.
The Thunder now advance to the NYSPHSAA Division II Dual Meet Championship taking place on January 28, at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College.
Thunder wrestlers who qualify will also compete in the individual Section III Class B Championships, which begin on February 4 at CVA, and the Section III Division II Championships on February 11 at SRC Arena.