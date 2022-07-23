David Ortiz, Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat, headline Hall of Fame Induction on Sunday

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The seven member class of the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame is a day away from being immortalized.
Headlined by David Ortiz, the two other living legends are Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat. Players inducted posthumously are Gil Hodges, Bud Fowler, Minnie Minoso and Buck O’ Neal.
This years class is just the third time in the last 50 years that seven or more players have been inducted into the hall and the 11th time in the history of the hall of fame it self.
The election of Ortiz marks the eight time in the last five years with at least one first ballot inductee. The last time such a stretch happened was back in 1986-1995 (1987 being the lone year without a first ballot inductee). Ortiz is the fourth native of the Dominican Republic to be enshrined into the hall. He follows Juan Marchia, Pedro Martinez, and Vladimir Guerrero. Overall, Ortiz is the 16 Latino to earn the election. He is also the first player in history to earn a first ballot and have appeared in 60% of his games as a designated hitter.
Jim Kaat pitched for a grand total of 25 seasons, putting together three twenty-win campaigns while earning three all-star selections. Kaat spent time with the Washington Senators, Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and the St. Louis Cardinals -- a span in which is earned 16 gold gloves. His 625 career games started ranks 17th all time. Kaat helped the Twins win the 1965 American league pennant and the Phillies win National League East titles from 1976-78.
Tony Oliva spent his entire 15-year career with the Twins. He became one of the best hitters in the league as he won three AL batting titles while leading the league in hits five times. Oliva won AL Rookie of the Year honors in 1964 and tied a rookie record with 374 total bases that season, a mark which remarkably stands to this day. He went on to become the first player in AL/NL history to win batting titles in each of his first two seasons and finished his career with a .304 batting average.
The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will begin at 1:30 pm on the grounds of Clark Sports Center, located one mile south of the Hall of Fame. More than four dozen returning Hall of Famers will be on hand to celebrate the Class of 2022.