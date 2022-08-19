Devils add former Comets associate coach, New Jersey great Brylin to coaching staff for upcoming season

UTICA, N.Y. - New Jersey Devils great Sergei Brylin is returning to the the team's bench where he spent more than a decade as a player, as he was named an assistant coach on Lindy Ruff's staff for the upcoming season, Thursday.
Brylin was the final addition to the Devils coaching staff, and it comes after he served as the associate coach for the Utica Comets this past season.
The Moscow, Russia native has spent the past nine years as an assistant and associate coach for the Devils' AHL affiliates in Albany (2012-2017), Binghamton (2017-2021), and Utica (2021-22).
He helped lead the Comets to the North Division title and best record in the Eastern Conference at 43-20-8-1. The team also set an AHL record with 13 straight wins to open the season.
Prior to his coaching career, Brylin spent 13 seasons in the NHL, all with New Jersey, from 1994-2008. During that time, he suited up in 765 regular season game; registered 129 goals and 179 assists for 308 points; and helped the Devils win three Stanley Cup championships (1995, 2000, 2003).
In 109 Stanley Cup playoff games, he earned 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points.
The 48-year-old is tenth all-time in franchise history for games played, and held an iron-man streak of 328 straight games played from 2003-2008, third most in franchise history.
He left the NHL after the 2007-08 season and played three years in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia before retiring after the 2011-2012 season.
Brylin, his wife Elena, and their two children currently reside in New Jersey.