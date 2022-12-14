 Skip to main content
Devils all-star goalie Blackwood begins conditioning assignment with Comets

New Jersey Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood skated with the Utica Comets, Tuesday, to begin a conditioning assignment as he returns from an MCL sprain suffered on Nov. 3 against the Edmonton Oilers.

UTICA, N.Y. - New Jersey Devils all-star goalie Mackenzie Blackwood arrived in Utica and skated with the Comets, Tuesday, as he commences a conditioning assignment prior to returning to the Devils lineup from injury.

Blackwood suffered an MCL sprain in a game against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 3, and has missed the last 18 games. This comes after the Thunder Bay, Ontario native missed most of last season after requiring heel surgery.

According to Devils head coach Lindy Ruff, Blackwood will "get a few games in" with the Comets, though an exact timeline for his return to Newark is not known.

In his fourth full season with New Jersey, Blackwood has posted a 4-2-0 record with a 2.79 goals against average and .880 save percentage in seven games prior to his injury.

He is expected to be between the pipes when the Comets start a three-game home stand on Wednesday against the Laval Rocket.

To hear from Blackwood following Tuesday's practice with the Comets, click on the video above