Devils re-sign Zetterland to two-way contract for upcoming season

NEWARK , N.J. - Utica Comets forward Fabian Zetterlund will return to the New Jersey Devils organization for the 2022-23 season after the Restricted Free Agent (RFA) agreed to a one-year, two-way contract, the parent club announced, Wednesday.
The deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level, while valued at $125,000 at the AHL level should he remain in Utica.
The 23-year-old was a key part of the Comets team this past season, ranking second on the team with 24 goals and second with 52 points in 58 games played.
He also recorded eight points (2g, 6a) in five Calder Cup Playoff games, tying the team lead.
He was called up to the Devils multiple times throughout the year, making his NHL debut on November 18 against the Florida Panthers.
Zetterlund registered eight points (3g, 5a) with New Jersey in 14 games, notching his first NHL point on April 9 against the Dallas Stars, and scoring his first NHL goal on April 12, 2022 against the Arizona Coyotes.
The Karlstad, Sweden native was New Jersey's third selection, 63rd overall in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft.
With him back in the fold, all Devils RFA's have now been re-signed.