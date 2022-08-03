Devils sign forward Thompson to two-year extension

NEWARK, N.J. - Tyce Thompson could be back in a Utica Comets uniform after its parent club, New Jersey Devils, announced it signed the forward to a two-year contract extension, Tuesday.
The two sides avoided an arbitration hearing with the agreement that would have taken place on Aug. 11.
The contract is a two-way deal for the 2022-23 season worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $175,000 should he play in the AHL for Utica. It becomes a one-way deal in the 2023-24 season worth $775,000, regardless of where he plays.
Thompson, 23, missed much of the 2021-22 season after requiring shoulder surgery in November.
He suited up in 16 games for the Comets where he registered six goals and nine assists for 15 points. He then added a goal and an assist in five Calder Cup Playoff games.
Thompson also appeared in two games with New Jersey this past year, and was the 96th overall pick of the Devils in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft, out of Providence College.