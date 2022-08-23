Dolgeville brings "50-50 mix" of youth and experience to Section III Class D title defense in 2022

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. - The Dolgeville football team is in a position it has been in many times before, with the targets on their backs as they defend a Section III title.
The Blue Devils are coming off a 10-1 campaign, where they won the program's 18th sectional championship, first since 2017, beating local foe Adirondack in the Section III Class D Final at the then-Carrier Dome.
Their season ended in the regional final to Section IV's Tioga, the eventual state champion.
This year's team sports what head coach Daniel Zilkowski said is about a "50-50 mix" of experienced returners and newcomers.
Dolgeville lost eight seniors to graduation after last season, including quarterback Greg Gonyea, Jr. Those eight seniors also filled 14 starting positions between offense and defense.
However, the Blue Devils do return eight key contributors from 2021, seven of them seniors, including All-State First Team running back Jared Bilinski.
The key returners are as follows:
- Jared Bilinski, senior RB/DL
- Michael Blaskey, senior RB/LB
- Kamryn Comstock, senior TE/DL
- Cameron Dager, senior LB
- Gabe Herringshaw, senior OL
- Daryn Ranall, senior OL
- TJ Rankins, senior SE
- Brett Mosher, junior OL
Other players to watch that could step into key roles this year include:
- Connor Kraszewski, senior DB/SE
- John Pavuk, senior OL/DL
- Isaiah Rathbun, senior RB/DB
- Ethan Scheuerman, senior OL/LB
- Noah Fahd, junior OL/DL
- Kolbi Hadden, junior RB/LB
- Adrian Lyon, junior OL/DL
- Cade Mosher, junior QB/DB
- Trevor Borst, sophomore RB/DL
- Caydon Dager, sophomore RB/LB
- Greyson Eggleston, sophomore SE/DB
- Noah Izzo, senior OL/LB
- Talan Jaquay, sophomore OL/DL
- Bryce Mosher, sophomore RB/DB
The Blue Devils sport good overall team speed this year, with high commitment to the program and great numbers throughout the offseason workouts.
Team chemistry is also a strength for this year's Dolgeville squad, with the big key being to stay healthy.
The Blue Devils open up the regular season on Saturday, September 10 at home against Herkimer at 1:30 p.m.