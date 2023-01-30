 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern
Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch
per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Donna Kelce becomes first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl

  • 0
Donna Kelce becomes first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl

Donna Kelce will officially become the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl.

 Brynn Anderson/AP/From Twitter/Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Seeing your children succeed is what every parent wants. But for Donna Kelce, the success of both her sons will provide a conflict of interest.

Donna's two sons -- Jason and Travis -- are stars in the NFL, both stalwarts for their respective Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and on Sunday, the whole Kelce family had a day to remember as the Eagles and the Chiefs both booked their tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona where they will face off against each other for the Lombardi Trophy.

When they do, Donna will officially become the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

She commemorated her sons reaching the Super Bowl by tweeting: "#HeightsHighandUCBearcatSuperBowl" -- a reference to both sons attending Cleveland Heights High School and the University of Cincinnati.

Although they won't actually take the field at the same time as they both play on offense -- Jason is an All-Pro center and Travis is an All-Pro tight end -- the game will likely prove difficult to watch for Donna as each of her sons will look to claim their second career Super Bowl.

Both played vital parts in their teams reaching the 2022 season finale: Jason a rock for the Eagles in their dominant victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship and Travis finishing with seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.

Unfortunately for Donna, unlike she's done in the past, she wasn't able to watch both of her sons in action in their conference championship matches due to the timings of Sunday's games.

In last year's postseason, Donna was able to hop quickly from Tampa to Kansas City to watch both the Eagles and the Chiefs play in their Wild Card matchups on the same day.

According to Donna, she was watching Jason's game in person in Philadelphia before watching Travis' game in the Lincoln Financial Field stadium.

"It's your hopes and dreams coming true, but it's your worst fears," Donna told PJ Ziegler of FOX 8. "Somebody is going to go home a loser, and neither one of them lose very well."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.