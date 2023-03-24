ECAC champion Colgate enters NCAA Tournament with confidence despite underdog role

ALLENTOWN, PA - The Colgate University men's ice hockey teams practiced at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Thursday, where the team will open its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 on Friday.
The nationally-ranked No. 19 Raiders will play No. 2 Michigan in the first round of the Big Dance, and much like they were as the five-seed in the ECAC Tournament, Colgate will be considered heavy underdogs in this match-up.
However, this doesn't bother the Raiders. Despite being considered a long shot - on paper - to beat Michigan and make a run at a national title, Colgate won its first ECAC title since 1990 - last weekend - by beating two Top 10 nationally-ranked teams.
The Raiders beat top-seed Quinnipiac - then ranked No. 2 in the country - in a double overtime thriller in the ECAC semifinals, and then topped two-seed Harvard - then ranked No. 6 in the country - in the ECAC Final.
So this position is nothing new for a Raiders team who has shown it can compete with the very best. In fact, in the locker room, the players don't consider themselves to be underdogs at all.
"(We're) going into the (NCAA) Tournament with the same mindset we had in the ECAC Tournament," said junior forward Alex Young, Colgate's leading scorer. "We're not feeling like the underdogs even though everyone is pinning us as the underdogs. We're not going to sit back and try to squeak by again. We're going to play our game, we're going to respect Michigan, but we're going go in there and give it our best and try to win"
Colgate looks to continue its run and prove more doubters wrong as the No. 19 Raiders face No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Originally scheduled to be broadcast live on ESPN U, the game will now be available on ESPN 2.
To hear more from the Raiders about their confidence heading into the NCAA Tournament, click on the video above