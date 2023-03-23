 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Excitement builds for ECAC champion Colgate as team leaves campus bound for NCAA Tournament

  • 0

The ECAC champion Colgate University men's ice hockey team departed campus, Wednesday, bound for Allentown, Pennsylvania where the nationally-ranked No. 19 Raiders will face No. 3 Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.

HAMILTON, N.Y. - The ECAC champion Colgate University men's ice hockey team departed campus, Wednesday, bound for Allentown, Pennsylvania where the nationally-ranked No. 19 Raiders will face No. 3 Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.

The Raiders (19-15-5) are fresh off completing a Cinderella run for the program's first ECAC Tournament title since 1990.

As the 5-seed in that tournament, Colgate went through 12-seed Dartmouth, 4-seed St. Lawrence, 1-seed Quinnipiac, and 2-seed Harvard, as 30th-year head coach Don Vaughan earned his first Whitelaw Cup title, and the program won its second all-time.

Now, the Raiders are set to make the program's sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, first since 2014 as they'll face a tough Wolverines team in the first round on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Recommended for you