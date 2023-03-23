Excitement builds for ECAC champion Colgate as team leaves campus bound for NCAA Tournament

HAMILTON, N.Y. - The ECAC champion Colgate University men's ice hockey team departed campus, Wednesday, bound for Allentown, Pennsylvania where the nationally-ranked No. 19 Raiders will face No. 3 Michigan in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.
The Raiders (19-15-5) are fresh off completing a Cinderella run for the program's first ECAC Tournament title since 1990.
As the 5-seed in that tournament, Colgate went through 12-seed Dartmouth, 4-seed St. Lawrence, 1-seed Quinnipiac, and 2-seed Harvard, as 30th-year head coach Don Vaughan earned his first Whitelaw Cup title, and the program won its second all-time.
Now, the Raiders are set to make the program's sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, first since 2014 as they'll face a tough Wolverines team in the first round on Friday at 8:30 p.m.