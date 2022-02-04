 Skip to main content
Following injury scare, Greer continues to provide Comets with consistent production and leadership

  • Updated
  • 0

After what was initially believed to be a long-term stint on the Injured Reserve with a head injury, A.J. Greer recovered quickly and has returned to the Comets lineup where he has picked up right where he left off.

UTICA, N.Y. - Just a few weeks ago, the status of Utica Comets forward A.J. Greer's season was in question.

Following a head injury sustained in a game on January 13, while up in the NHL with the New Jersey Devils, Greer was initially expected to miss significant time.

Under the care of the Devils' medical staff, Greer was able to recover quickly and clear protocol, coming off the Injured Reserve in just 10 days.

After playing two games for the Devils this season, the Joilette, Quebec native was returned to the Comets where, since his return, he's got five points in the last four games. He's played in five games total since being re-assigned to Utica.

"The medical staff over there [with the Devils] and the doctors that I worked with really did a great job with taking care of what I needed to get back to play," Greer said. "I got back and it took me about a week and a half of recovery time. I felt great this [past] weekend, I feel like I didn't miss a step."

Overall this season, the sixth-year pro ranks fifth on the Comets with 20 points and fourth on the team with 15 assists. He's appeared in 27 games with Utica this season.

To hear more of what Greer had to say about his return, and for Coach Kevin Dineen's analysis of his contributions, click on the video above

