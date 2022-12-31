Foote's two goals propels Comets to bounce back win over Phantoms

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets bounced back from a heartbreaking overtime loss on Wednesday to defeat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-1 and extend their points streak to six straight games at the Adirondack Bank Center, Friday.
The game was a bit of a slow burn with neither team finding the back of the net in a first period.
In the second, the Comets opened up the scoring on the power play with Nolan Foote finding a loose puck in the slot, and slipping a turn-around shot past goalie Pat Nagle, who suited up for one game with the Comets in 2015,to break open the scoring at 7:22. Reilly Walsh and reigning AHL Player of the Week, Graeme Clarke, assisted on the goal, which was Foote's 11th of the season.
Lehigh Valley evened the score, at 12:21, with Max Willman roofing a puck past Akira Schmid after a scramble in the crease. Former Comets captain Cal O'Reilly notched the assist on the equalizer as he brought his career points total to 699.
Utica retook the lead, at 17:59 of the middle frame, again off the stick of Foote on the power play. Walsh and Clarke each earned their second assists of the game on the eventual game-winner, with Walsh finding Foote on a perfect slap-pass back door for the tap-in.
Nolan Stevens gave the Comets some insurance late in the third period, at 17:58, for his ninth goal of the year, to close out the scoring.
Schmid made 15 saves on 16 shots in the game, while Nagle stopped 19 of 22.
The Comets close out the 2022 portion of the season schedule with another home game on Saturday night against the Belleville Senators.
Puck drop is at 7 p.m.