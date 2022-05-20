Former Clinton standout Melie continues quest towards college hockey career, signs with Worcester Railers Junior Hockey Club

CLINTON, N.Y. - Corbin Melie, a 2021 graduate of Clinton High School, has dreams of playing hockey at the collegiate level, and is already taking steps to make that dream a reality.
A five-year varsity standout with the Warriors, Melie has spent the past year attending Albany Academy for a post-graduate year of prep school to give himself more time to develop his game and generate exposure to college coaches nationwide.
Continuing on that journey, Melie recently signed with the Worcester Railers Junior Hockey Club, a Tier III junior hockey organization, based out of Worcester, Massachusetts, that plays in the Eastern Hockey League (EHL).
"I've been trying to get my name out there, and finally I had a couple options and felt Worcester was the best choice for me," Melie said. "I was super excited to finally go out and skate with the team, meet the coach, the players that are there right now, and kind of see what it's like."
Melie said that the coach, the prior success of the team, and the "beautiful" new facility they play in were all factors in why he chose to begin his EHL career in Worcester.
The EHL is a league consisting of 17 teams from around the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States and is aimed at preparing high school and college-aged players for the collegiate and professional levels of hockey.
Junior hockey leagues are a hot spot for college and professional scouts. With high competition, the chance for exposure, and opportunities for networking, many players who aim to play NCAA level hockey or higher go this route.
The EHL, as it exists now, has been in operation since 2013. However, prior to re-branding, it operated as the Atlantic Junior Hockey League since 2003 and boasts 1505 college commits since its inception.
Melie, a former Warriors' co-captain and multi-time Section III and New York State all-star selection, will play for the Railers with the hopes of attracting interest from NCAA Division I or Division III programs.
While his ultimate goal would be the chance to play for a major Division I program, he's more concerned with the fit than he is with the level.
"[The chance to play college hockey] would mean the world to me," said Melie. "I've been working forever to get to this point. College hockey is my dream, I just want to play four years at the best college that I can. It would just be awesome to complete that goal and see all my hard work pay off."
If he doesn't find the right fit after next season, Melie said he will continue to play junior hockey, hoping to use the upcoming year as a potential stepping stone for a higher level junior team.
He will head to Worcester for the Railers' training camp in August, the EHL season gets underway in the middle of September.
Click on the video above for more