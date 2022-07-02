Former Comets head coach Cull promoted to Canucks bench as assistant

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Former Utica Comets head coach Trent Cull has gotten the call he's seen so many players get over the past few years, as he heads up to the NHL.
After remaining with the Vancouver Canucks organization for their AHL affiliate's move to Abbotsford last year, the Canucks announced that Cull has been promoted to join their staff as an assistant coach for the 2022-23 season, Friday.
Cull was the second head coach in Utica Comets history, taking over for Travis Green in 2017.
He spent four years behind the bench in Utica where he led the Comets to a 122-93-17-9 record and one playoff appearance. There was no postseason held in his final two years with the Comets due to the pandemic.
Prior to his head coaching gig in Utica, Cull had spent two years as an assistant coach with the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Guelph Storm, eight years with the Syracuse Crunch over two stints as an assistant, and three years as the head coach with the OHL's Sudbury Wolves.
"Trent Cull did an excellent job for us at the AHL level, and I am so happy to see him get this much deserved promotion," said former Utica Comets and current Abbostford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson.
The 48-year-old lead Abbotsford to a 39-23-5-1 record in their inaugural season this past year.