Former pitcher Kaat takes tour of Baseball Hall of Fame before induction in July

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. - After eight decades in baseball, as a player and broadcaster, and countless trips to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his life, former big league pitcher Jim Kaat took a stroll through the Hallowed Halls, Tuesday, for the first time as a Hall of Famer himself.
"I am truly humbled," said Kaat from the plaque gallery. "My dad drove here in 1947 to see Lefty Grove inducted, so I have known about the Hall of Fame and visited here many, many times. I know how special it is to be honored, particularly in my case, by players you played against, played with, and executives that saw you play."
Kaat was voted into the Hall by the Golden Days Era Committee back in December 2021.
He played 25 seasons in the Majors from 1959-1983, appearing on the mound for five different teams: Washington Senators/Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and St. Louis Cardinals.
He spent 15 of his 25 seasons with the Twins, and finished his career with a 283-237 record, 3.45 ERA, 17 saves, 4530.1 innings pitched, and 2461 strikeouts.
He was a three-time all-star, 16-time Gold Glove award winner, the 1966 American League wins leader, and a 1982 World Series Champion with the Cardinals.
Following his playing career, Kaat spent the next 22 years calling games for the Yankees and Twins, as well as the World Baseball Classic, and MLB Network. He has won seven Emmy Awards for excellence in sports broadcasting.
Kaat will be enshrined in Cooperstown during the induction ceremony on July 24, along with David Ortiz, Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler, and Buck O'Neil.