Former Utica University women's ice hockey captain signs with pro team in Italy

UTICA, N.Y. - Former Utica University women's ice hockey captain Georgiana Santullo is set to explore her family's heritage, while beginning a pro career in the process.
Santullo has signed with the EVB Eagles Sudtirol of the Italian Hockey League and European Women's Hockey League. The Eagles play out of Bolzano, Italy.
A Massachusetts native of Italian descent, Santullo recently completed a storied five-year career at Utica University where she set the program's all-time record in games played with 119.
The center also holds the Pioneers' single-season points record, notching 55 in the 2021-22 campaign, earning her UCHC Player of the Year honors.
She is tied with teammate Erica Sloan for best plus/minus rating in program history at +103, is second all-time with 147 career points, and third all-time with 68 goals.
This past season, Santullo was selected for the All-UCHC First Team, after chipping in 16 goals and 26 assists for 42 points in 28 games.
The EVB Eagles Sudtirol are the most recent champion of the Italian Hockey League (Women), and have the most titles in the IHL (Women) all-time with 12.