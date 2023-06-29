 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Thursday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Former Utica University women's ice hockey captain signs with pro team in Italy

Forward Georgiana Santullo signed with the EV Eagles of the Italian Hockey League and European Women's Hockey League. She is the Pioneers all-time leader in games played with 119 appearances over five seasons.

UTICA, N.Y. - Former Utica University women's ice hockey captain Georgiana Santullo is set to explore her family's heritage, while beginning a pro career in the process.

Santullo has signed with the EVB Eagles Sudtirol of the Italian Hockey League and European Women's Hockey League. The Eagles play out of Bolzano, Italy.

A Massachusetts native of Italian descent, Santullo recently completed a storied five-year career at Utica University where she set the program's all-time record in games played with 119.

The center also holds the Pioneers' single-season points record, notching 55 in the 2021-22 campaign, earning her UCHC Player of the Year honors.

She is tied with teammate Erica Sloan for best plus/minus rating in program history at +103, is second all-time with 147 career points, and third all-time with 68 goals.

This past season, Santullo was selected for the All-UCHC First Team, after chipping in 16 goals and 26 assists for 42 points in 28 games.

The EVB Eagles Sudtirol are the most recent champion of the Italian Hockey League (Women), and have the most titles in the IHL (Women) all-time with 12.