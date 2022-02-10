 Skip to main content
Four Clinton girls ice hockey players earn Section III all-star selections

  Updated
Three Warriors players land on First Team, while one earned a nod on Second Team

WKTV - The Section III girls ice hockey all-stars for the 2021-22 season have been announced with four players from the Clinton Warriors earning selections.

Below is the full list of all-stars, Clinton players are in bold and the school they attend is in parenthesis:

FIRST TEAM:

  • Casey Clausen, Fr. - Goalie - Clinton (Whitesboro)
  • Rachelle Cain, Sr. - Defense - Skaneateles
  • Abby Kurdziolek, Sr. - Defense - Clinton (Whitesboro)
  • Rebecca Cain, Sr. - Forward - Skaneateles
  • Lizzy Sachar, Sr. - Forward - Skaneateles (West Genesee)
  • Drew Kopek, Jr. - Forward - Clinton (RFA)

SECOND TEAM:

  • Isabelle Wells, Jr. - Goalie - Skaneateles (West Genesee)
  • Jordan Caroccio, Jr. - Defense - Oswego
  • Julia Blakeslee, Jr. - Defense - Ithaca
  • Lauren Rey, Fr. - Forward - Clinton
  • Kayla Gerson, 8th - Forward - Ithaca
  • Liala Cryer, Sr. - Forward - Ithaca

The Warriors finished the season at 10-2-1 and as Section III runners-up.

