Four Clinton girls ice hockey players earn Section III all-star selections

WKTV - The Section III girls ice hockey all-stars for the 2021-22 season have been announced with four players from the Clinton Warriors earning selections.
Below is the full list of all-stars, Clinton players are in bold and the school they attend is in parenthesis:
FIRST TEAM:
- Casey Clausen, Fr. - Goalie - Clinton (Whitesboro)
- Rachelle Cain, Sr. - Defense - Skaneateles
- Abby Kurdziolek, Sr. - Defense - Clinton (Whitesboro)
- Rebecca Cain, Sr. - Forward - Skaneateles
- Lizzy Sachar, Sr. - Forward - Skaneateles (West Genesee)
- Drew Kopek, Jr. - Forward - Clinton (RFA)
SECOND TEAM:
- Isabelle Wells, Jr. - Goalie - Skaneateles (West Genesee)
- Jordan Caroccio, Jr. - Defense - Oswego
- Julia Blakeslee, Jr. - Defense - Ithaca
- Lauren Rey, Fr. - Forward - Clinton
- Kayla Gerson, 8th - Forward - Ithaca
- Liala Cryer, Sr. - Forward - Ithaca
The Warriors finished the season at 10-2-1 and as Section III runners-up.