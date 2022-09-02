Frankfort-Schuyler players excited to represent their school again after return from two-year hiatus

FRANKFORT, N.Y. - It has been a long wait for the Frankfort-Schuyler varsity football team, who hasn't played a down since before the coronavirus pandemic began.
That wait has now ended.
The Maroon Knights return to action after the pandemic wiped out their fall and fall II season in the 2020-21 academic year, and then low numbers last forced them to remain sidelined once again.
With a smaller roster, Frankfort will compete in the 8-man division this year.
Because of the hiatus, head coach Jeff LaGase's team is a very young and inexperienced squad at the varsity level.
Many on this roster haven't played together since they were at the modified level.
However, the lack of experience isn't too much cause for alarm as this is a very athletic squad who went 7-0 during their last full season on modified, so the potential is there.
Only two players return this year with varsity experience, and that came with the Sauquoit Valley Indians, whom they played with last season once Frankfort dropped out.
Those players are:
- Amar Perry, junior OL/LB
- William Cool, junior FB/DL/LB
Both Perry and Cool say that its special to be putting on the Frankfort-Schuyler jersey again and finally representing their school for the first time since they were in 7th grade.
They'll be joined by a case of characters that are new to the varsity game, some of which including:
- Lionell Coulthurst, sophomore WR/DB
- Thomas Eck, freshman RB/LB
- Chase Evans, sophomore OL/DL
- Michael Ferguson, sophomore OL/DL
- Lincoln Gregory, sophomore OL/DL
- Aiden Johnston, junior RB/DL
- Dalton Loy, sophomore WR/DB
- Daniel Palmisano, sophomore QB/DB
- Rocco Martino, sophomore QB/DB
- Thomas Service, freshman OL/DL
- Joshua Stemmer, sophomore WR/LB
- Sebastian Veloz, freshman OL/DL
- Dennis Waugh, junior WR/DB
- Matthew Witte, sophomore TE/DL
In anticipation for this season, members of the team got together throughout the summer to get ready, saying all they could talk about was football.
Now, they're back on the field and learning some of the tweaks that come along with the 8-man game, but say that the process is going well.
After a scrimmage against Bishop Grimes on Saturday, September 3, the Maroon Knights will return to game action officially on Friday, September 9 at Weedsport.
Kick-off for the week one opener is at 7 p.m.