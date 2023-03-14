Frankfort-Schuyler senior Ikeljic invited to play for Bosnian U-17 Women's National Team after attending national team camp in January

FRANKFORT, N.Y. - Frankfort-Schuyler senior soccer player, Ajla Ikeljic, was invited to attend the Bosnian National Team camp back in January, and impressed enough during her training sessions to earn herself an invite to be join the program for real international play.
Ikeljic has been invited to play for Bosnia's Under-17 Women's National Team in the second round of qualifying for the Under-17 European Championships* later this month.
She is flying back to Bosnia, on Tuesday, to join the team and will remain with the squad for their second round qualifying matches on March 22, 25, and 28.
"Ajla would like to thank the U.S. Soccer Education for promoting her to be seen in Bosnia," Ikeljic's family shared with NEWSChannel 2 in a statement. "She would also like to thank everyone for their support, especially Frankfort-Schuyler School [District] for supporting her and being very flexible."
Ikeljic scored eight goals and registered seven assists for the Maroon Knights during the varsity season in the fall. She also plays club soccer for United Elite Krajisnik FC in Utica.
Ajla's role with the Bosnian team beyond the upcoming qualifying matches is not yet known. Stay with NEWSChannel 2 for the latest.
*During the broadcast of the story, the competition was mistakenly referred to as the World Championships, European qualification.