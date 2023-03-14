 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 18
inches. Heavy snowfall amounts greater than 20 inches are
possible in the Catskills above 1300 feet and in the hills south
and southeast of Syracuse. Winds will gust as high as 40 mph
Tuesday.

* WHERE...In New York, Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and
Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commute Tuesday. The weight of the snow combined with gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and powerlines which could
lead to scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates tonight into Tuesday morning
could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Highest snow
accumulations will be across the higher terrain. Snowfall rates
will taper off later on Tuesday, but persistent light snow is
still expected into Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Frankfort-Schuyler senior Ikeljic invited to play for Bosnian U-17 Women's National Team after attending national team camp in January

  • 0

After receiving an invite to attend Bosnian National Team camp in January, Ikeljic impressed enough to earn an invite to play for the country's Under-17 women's national team for the upcoming U-17 World Championship European qualifier matches.

FRANKFORT, N.Y. - Frankfort-Schuyler senior soccer player, Ajla Ikeljic, was invited to attend the Bosnian National Team camp back in January, and impressed enough during her training sessions to earn herself an invite to be join the program for real international play.

Ikeljic has been invited to play for Bosnia's Under-17 Women's National Team in the second round of qualifying for the Under-17 European Championships* later this month.

She is flying back to Bosnia, on Tuesday, to join the team and will remain with the squad for their second round qualifying matches on March 22, 25, and 28.

"Ajla would like to thank the U.S. Soccer Education for promoting her to be seen in Bosnia," Ikeljic's family shared with NEWSChannel 2 in a statement. "She would also like to thank everyone for their support, especially Frankfort-Schuyler School [District] for supporting her and being very flexible."

Ikeljic scored eight goals and registered seven assists for the Maroon Knights during the varsity season in the fall. She also plays club soccer for United Elite Krajisnik FC in Utica.

Ajla's role with the Bosnian team beyond the upcoming qualifying matches is not yet known. Stay with NEWSChannel 2 for the latest.

*During the broadcast of the story, the competition was mistakenly referred to as the World Championships, European qualification.

