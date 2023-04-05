 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 445 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 151 AM EDT, Earlier thunderstorms produced 1 to 1.5
inches of rain across a narrow area including Paris and
Chadwicks. Runoff from this rainfall is causing local
streams, including Sauquoit Creek and Oriskany Creek to rise
in downstream areas, including Whitesboro. While flooding has
likely peaked in upstream areas, including Chadwicks, water
levels will continue to rise in downstream areas for another
hour or two.



Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain
due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
New Hartford, New York Mills, Yorkville, Clinton, Clark
Mills, Kirkland, Paris, Whitesboro, Chadwicks, Colemans,
Sauquoit and Maynard.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

'Glue Guy' Hawryluk excited to join Comets after immigration delay

UTICA, N.Y. - After being traded to the New Jersey Devils organization from the Ottawa Senators on March 10, forward Jayce Hawryluk had to wait nearly a month to be able to join the Utica Comets due to an immigration issue at the U.S./Canada border.

The six-year veteran made his Comets debut this past weekend, suiting up in the team's games on Saturday and Sunday.

With 169 AHL games and 98 NHL under his belt, Hawryluk is looking to add grit, skill, and leadership to the Comets' locker room as the team gets set for the final five games of the regular season, and the Calder Cup Playoffs.

He most recently suited up for 19 games this season with the Comets' North Division rival, Belleville Senators, where he registered eight points.

For more, and to hear from Hawryluk about joining the Comets in Utica, click on the video above