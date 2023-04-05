'Glue Guy' Hawryluk excited to join Comets after immigration delay

UTICA, N.Y. - After being traded to the New Jersey Devils organization from the Ottawa Senators on March 10, forward Jayce Hawryluk had to wait nearly a month to be able to join the Utica Comets due to an immigration issue at the U.S./Canada border.
The six-year veteran made his Comets debut this past weekend, suiting up in the team's games on Saturday and Sunday.
With 169 AHL games and 98 NHL under his belt, Hawryluk is looking to add grit, skill, and leadership to the Comets' locker room as the team gets set for the final five games of the regular season, and the Calder Cup Playoffs.
He most recently suited up for 19 games this season with the Comets' North Division rival, Belleville Senators, where he registered eight points.
For more, and to hear from Hawryluk about joining the Comets in Utica, click on the video above