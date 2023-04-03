2023 Go the Distance Boilermaker training team announced

Ten first-time Boilermaker runners have been chosen to join the 2023 Go the Distance training team.
Each year, dozens of people submit applications explaining why they’ve decided to run the Boilermaker for the very first time. A committee made up of alumni from the program selects the final team members based on those applications.
This year’s team members are:
- Mark Aldaco, Marcy
- Dell Allen, Utica
- Kaitlyn Barlow, Ilion
- Karin Harris, Middleville
- Brenna Kosicki, Frankfort
- Douglas Moreau, Sauquoit
- Lisa Rogowski, Whitesboro
- Justin Savoy, Holland Patent
- Dana Simmons, New Hartford
- Kathleen Weiselberg, Cassville
Follow their journeys by checking the Go the Distance section of wktv.com for updates.