Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

First-time Boilermaker runners can now apply to join 2022 Go the Distance training team

  • Updated
Go the Distance 2022

Have you decided to run the Boilermaker for the first time this year? Then you are eligible to apply to be part of the Go the Distance team and train with other first-timers like yourself.

Ten applicants will be chosen to join the team and train with a local coach in the 12 weeks leading up to the race.

Applications are due by April 4.

