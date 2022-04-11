Go the Distance: 2022 Training Schedule

Week 1- 5 Training runs start at 6 p.m.
Week 6 - 12 Training runs start at 5:30 p.m.
- Monday April 18, 2022 - 1.5-Miles Training Run 6 p.m.
- Location: SUNY Parking Lot C.
- Course: Course to be around campus.
- Wednesday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 1.8 Miles. 6 p.m.
- Saturday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 2.0 Miles 8 a.m.
- Monday April 25, 2022 - 2.5-Mile Training Run 6 p.m.
- Location: Boilermaker Start Line (ECR Boilers).
- Course: Straight up Culver Avenue to Utica Armory, U-Turn at Utica Armory, Follow Culver Avenue back to starting line.
- Wednesday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 2.5 Miles. 6 p.m.
- Saturday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 2.7 Miles. 8 a.m.
- Monday May 2, 2022 - 3-Mile Training Run 6 p.m.
- Location- Boilermaker Finish Line. (No Parking at Globe Mill).
- Course- Straight up Court Street, Left onto York Street, right on Noyes Street, left on Graham Street, right on Champlin Avenue, right on Highland Avenue, left on Inman Place, right on Whitesboro Street, follow Court Street to Finish Line.
- Wednesday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 3.2 Miles. 6 p.m.
- Saturday: Maynard Fire Depart. Distance 3.5 Miles. 8 a.m.
- Monday May 9, 2022 - 4-Mile Training Run 6 p.m.
- Location: Boilermaker Start Line (ECR Boilers).
- Course- Straight up Culver Avenue to the Corner of Culver Avenue and Sherman Drive Light. Cross Intersection, Follow Culver Avenue back to Starting Line.
- Wednesday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 4.3 Miles. 6 p.m.
- Saturday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 4.5 Miles. 8 a.m.
- Monday May 16, 2022 - 4.7-Mile Training Run 6 p.m.
- Location- Boilermaker Finish Line. No Parking at Globe Mill.
- Course- Straight up Court Street, Left onto York Street
- Right on New Burrstone Road (Path), Right on Champlin Ave, Right on Highland Avenue, left on Inman Place, right on Whitesboro Street, follow Court Street to Finish Line.
- Wednesday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 4.5 Miles. 6 p.m.
- Saturday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 4.7 Miles. 8 a.m.
- Monday May 23, 2022 - 5-Mile Training Run 5:30 p.m.
- Location- Boilermaker Start Line (ECR Boilers).
- Course-Straight up Culver Avenue, Follow Boilermaker Course to tennis courts.
- Wednesday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 5.0 Miles. 6 p.m.
- Saturday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 5.5 Miles. 8 a.m.
- Tuesday May 31, 2022 - 6-Miles Training Run 5:30 p.m.
- Location- Boilermaker Start Line (ECR Boilers).
- Course- Straight up Culver Avenue, follow Boilermaker course to Murnane Field Parking Lot.
- Wednesday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 5.5 Miles. 6 p.m.
- Saturday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 6.5 Miles. 8 a.m.
- Monday June 6, 2022 - 7-Miles Training Run 5:30 p.m.
- Location- Boilermaker Start Line (ECR Boilers).
- Course-Straight up Culver Avenue, follow Boilermaker Course to Utica College Intersection (light).
- Wednesday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 6.5 Miles. 6 p.m.
- Saturday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 7.2 Miles. 8 a.m.
- Monday June 13, 2022 - 7.5 Mile-Training Run 5:30 p.m.
- Location- Boilermaker Start Line (ECR Boilers).
- Course-Straight up Culver Avenue, Follow Boilermaker Course to Champlin Ave Plaza Parking Lot.
- Wednesday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 7.0 Miles. 6 p.m.
- Saturday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 7.5 Miles. 8 a.m.
- Monday June 20, 2022 - 8-Miles Training 5:30 p.m.
- Location- Boilermaker Start Line (ECR Boilers).
- Course-Straight up Culver Avenue, Follow Boilermaker Course, pass Champlin Avenue Parking Lot to 1st Light on Champlin Avenue/Caroline Street, U-Turn at light, Follow Champlin Avenue into Champlin Avenue Plaza Parking Lot.
- Wednesday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 6.5 Miles. 6 p.m.
- Saturday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 7.5 Miles. 8 a.m.
- Monday June 27, 2022 - 9.3-Mile Training Run 5:30 p.m.
- Location- Boilermaker Start Line (ECR Boilers).
- Course-Boilermaker Course to Boilermaker Finish line.
- Wednesday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 5.0 Miles. 6 p.m.
- Saturday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 4.5 Miles. 8 a.m.
- Tuesday July 5, 2022 - 3.1-Mile Training Run 5:30 p.m.
- Location- Boilermaker Finish Line. No Parking at Globe Mill.
- Course- Up Court Street, Left onto York Street, Right on Noyes Street, left on Graham Street, right on Champlin Avenue, right on Highland Avenue, left on Inman Place, Straight on Whitesboro Street, follow Court Street to Finish Line.
- Wednesday: SUNY PI Parking Lot C Distance 3.0 Miles 6 p.m.
- Saturday: Rest
- Sunday July 10, 2022
- Utica Boilermaker Road Race: 9.3 Miles
Select three training a week that work with your schedule.
Wednesday and Saturday weekly training courses will be located SUNY PI Parking Lot C. Wednesday Start Time 6 p.m. Saturday Start Time 8 p.m.
Monday’s GTD Training run if canceled due to weather conditions, GTD training run will be scheduled the next day Tuesday.
Training courses are subject to change.