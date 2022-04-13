Go the Distance team gears up for training

The 10 members of this year’s Go the Distance met for the first time Tuesday ahead of the start of Boilermaker training next week.
Each year, the team is chosen from a pool of applicants running the Boilermaker Road Race for the first time.
Meet this year’s team:
- Sara DeFazio from New York Mills
- Roseanna Dodson from Whitesboro
- Patrick Gates of Remsen
- Jason Tallman from New Hartford
- Kimberly Sudakow from Utica
- Shanna Carino of Whitesboro
- Vanessa Griffiths of Sauquoit
- Hannah Miller of Paris
- Tammy Sperry of Forestport
- Wendy Kent from Whitesboro
The team will train for the next 12 weeks ahead of the Boilermaker on July 10.
Other people can join the team on their training runs, which are listed here.