Meet the Go the Distance team 2022: Kimberly Sudakow

Kimberly Sudakow
From: Utica
Bio: I am 42 years old and I am employed with the Oneida County government.
At the time I applied, I had recently and unexpectedly lost my brother. It’ll be a year in August since he has passed and I think about him everyday.
Growing up in Oneida County, I have always wanted to run the Boilermaker, but never quite had enough motivation to do it. But My brother who was an avid marathon runner, has completed the Boilermaker several times. In fact, so has my Dad and my little sister, Katie. So its a family legacy, I guess you could say. I hope to pass the torch on to my daughter Elle who just turned 1 in February. (Getting back into shape post pregnancy and wanting to set a good example for her has also been a big motivator).
Since my brother’s passing, I promised him and myself that I would lead a more active lifestyle. So when I saw this year’s Go The Distance challenge, I thought that pushing myself to run and finish this year’s Boilermaker, would be a wonderful and symbolic way to do that. He taught me that no matter the circumstances, you keep your head up and that you have to make the most out of life otherwise it’ll pass you by. I carry him with me, every time I run.
The Go The Distance Team has made a once impossible feat, into something attainable, even for the 40 and over crowd, for the working mom crowd and for the post partum crowd. The progress Joe and Dave and the team have helped us new-bees obtain already is really remarkable and I am thankful to be a part of this program.