Meet the Go the Distance team 2022: Sara DeFazio

Sara DeFazio
From: New York Mills
Bio: My name is Sara DeFazio, a lifelong Mohawk Valley resident and currently reside in New York Mills. I have an amazing husband and two young children, ages 6 and 3. I’ve thrown my hat in the ring for GTD a couple of times in the past and I am thrilled to be selected for the 45th Boilermaker! I’m always up for a challenge and additional accountability. This opportunity is so important to me, more than anything I want to show my children you can do anything you put your mind to!