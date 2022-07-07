Meet the Go the Distance team 2022: Shanna Carino

Shanna Carino
From: Whitesboro
Bio: My name is Shanna Carino and I’m 36 years old. I have two beautiful daughters and an amazing husband.
I have wanted to run the Boilermaker for years but I would always come up with an excuse to why I couldn’t do it or I would just drag my feet long enough and they would sell out.
This past September I joined Whitesboro Fit Body Bootcamp to get back into working out after this two-year COVID hiatus. One morning at the gym a few other members were talking about signing up to run the 5K. That’s when I thought this is the year I’m running it. The next day I was talking with a past Go the Distance member and she said “you should apply for Go the Distance.” My first question to her was “Do I have to be interviewed?” She replied, “Yes, but it’s not bad and the training is great.” I said, “No, I’m all set.”
Later that night I started filling out the application for GTD and then the fear of being interviewed got the best of me and I canceled my application. The next day at the gym, Coach Lisa mentioned to everyone “if you’re on the fence about something, just jump. Get out of your comfort zone.” So, that’s what I did. I went home and completed by application.
I’m so glad I submitted my application and was chosen. I’m loving the training and looking forward to crossing the finish line.