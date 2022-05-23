Meet the Go the Distance Team 2022: Wendy Kent

Wendy Kent
From: Whitesboro
Bio: I have always admired people who ran the Boilermaker and wanted to run it myself. But I have never liked running or the idea of training for it.
As a healthcare professional (retired), I have always encouraged people to remain active as long as possible, try for 30 minutes of exercise several times a week and aim for 10,000 steps per day. I have tried to follow this advice. My husband says I am obsessed with my Fitbit and he may be right but it keeps me motivated.
A year ago, I never thought I would run but over the summer I did start running a little with some women from my gym. I was surprised that I could run and I trained for the 5K Falling Leaves race last fall. I was so proud of myself, never thought I would run a 5K! Then my daughter stuck a 15K Boilermaker magnet on the refrigerator and said that was my goal for this year. I laughed and said it would never happen. I hate to run and am too old to start training for a race like that. But I have been consistent with going to the gym and getting my steps in every day. A friend urged me to apply for Go The Distance, telling me it was a wonderful experience and that, with training, I would be able to run the Boilermaker. I was hesitant.
The reason I decided to go for it is that I really wanted to prove to myself that getting older doesn’t necessarily need to prevent me from reaching for my goals.
And. I hate to admit this. But I might actually even be starting to like to run!