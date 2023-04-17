Meet the Go the Distance team 2023: Tammy Sperry

Tammy Sperry
From: Forestport
Bio: My name is Tammy Sperry I live in Forestport. I have tried a few times for GTD but this year seemed to be the year. I lost a special friend in November, our Grandson Zach in December my mom's first year anniversary of her passing, and my husband was in the hospital for a few days. I feel now that I want to do something for me. I have three sons Jamie, Joseph and Jeremy and their spouses and my daughter Carrie and husband Mike. I have two step sons Burton and Cody Sperry and their spouses 17 grand babies and a great-grandson, Owen. My goal is to make it over the finish line and see my amazing husband Scott standing there very proud of me.