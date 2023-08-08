Greater Utica Sports Hall of Fame announces induction class of 2023

UTICA, N.Y. - The Greater Utica Sports Hall of Fame has announced its induction class of 2023, Monday, with four individuals and one team set to be enshrined in September.
The members of the Class of 2023 include: NCAA basketball official D.J. Carstensen, Major League Baseball player Archi Cianfrocco, NASCAR Hall of Famer Jerry Cook, field hockey goalie great Jess Jecko, and the 1983 New York-Penn League champion Utica Blue Sox.
Jecko, a former Sauquoit Valley High School standout, went on to play 68 games as the goalkeeper for NCAA Division I Syracuse University where she posted a 1.31 goals-against average in 68 games. She led the Orange to the 2015 NCAA Championship, as a senior captain, after falling in the national championship game the year before. Following her collegiate career, Jecko played for the United States women's national team, and is now an assistant coach for NCAA Division I Duke University.
Carstensen, a resident of New Hartford, became then-Utica College's first NCAA Division I recruit when the Pioneers played in the top division back in 1981. After an impressive collegiate career, where he served as team captain, Carstensen moved on to officiating. In his career, he has refereed hundreds of games at the highest level of collegiate basketball, calling numerous games in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament for the past two decades. This past season, Carstensen reffereed the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds.
Cianfrocco, a former Rome Free Academy baseball star, shined for the Black Knights and the Smith Post American Legion team before going on to play at Onondaga Community College, and Purdue University. After a collegiate career, he played 10 seasons in the minor leagues, and earned the call up to the majors where he spent seven seasons in the MLB with the Montreal Expos and San Diego Padres. He was primarily used as a utility player, and would play for the Seibu Lions of the Japanese Pacific League to close out his pro career.
Cook, a long-time Rome resident, had a successful career as both a driver and executive in NASCAR. As a racer, he won six NASCAR Natoinal Modified Championships while piling up 342 career wins. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016.
The 1983 Utica Blue Sox are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their thrilling NY-Penn League championship this year, and are Utica's last professional team to win a title in their league. Managed by Jim Gattis, the 1983 Blue Sox beat the Little Falls Mets by half a game in a tight Eastern Division race, and then went on to beat the Newark Orioles two games to one in the best-of-three championship series. GUSHOF board member Joanne Gerace, a Hall of Fame inductee herself, served as General Manager of the team. Following the wild ride to the title, Team president Roger Kahn, author of the highly regarded "The Boys of Summer," about the Brooklyn Dodgers, wrote about the Blue Sox season in another book, "Good Enough to Dream."
These new inductees will be enshrined at the 33rd Annual Induction Ceremony on September 17 at 171 Events Center in downtown Utica.
The event will begin at noon with lunch being served at 1 p.m., and the induction ceremony getting underway at 2 p.m. Tickets are $50 for adults, and $25 for children under 18. Tickets can be purchased at CNY Awards and Apparel in the New Hartford Shopping Center.