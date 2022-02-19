Greer's four-goal night powers Comets to bounce back win over Amerks

UTICA, N.Y. - A.J. Greer scored all four Utica Comets goals, powering the offense in a 4-2 win over north division rival Rochester Americans at the Adirondack Bank Center, Friday.
After a scoreless first period, Greer got the Comets on the board with a shorthanded breakaway goal, 2:45 in, after forcing a turnover in the Amerks' zone.
Just two minutes later, he put another one in, this time on the power play when, off a centering feed into the slot from Chase DeLeo, he ripped a backhander top shelf to put Utica up by two.
Then, at the 10:34 mark of the frame, Greer scored another shorthanded goal, this one a one-timer slapshot from the top of the circle off a feed from Frederick Gautier. That gave him a natural hat-trick.
Rochester's Brett Murray scored in the final minute of the period, so the Comets lead 3-1 after two.
In the third, the Amerks scored again to pull within one, this time off the stick of Patrick Polino 13:16 into the frame. However, the Comets would hold them off from there and with three seconds remaining in the game, Greer closed out his big night with an empty-netter for his fourth goal of the game.
In his return to the Comets' crease, Nico Daws made 26 saves in the game.
Utica hits the road for the second of a back-to-back on Saturday as they'll visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.