Greer's hat trick not enough as Comets fall to Amerks on the road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Utica Comets surrendered four straight goals, and despite an A.J. Greer hat trick, couldn't overcome the deficit as they fell 4-3 to the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena, Wednesday.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Comets.
Utica got on the board first, at the 9:39 mark of the first period, with A.J. Greer continuing his hot return from the NHL with New Jersey, as he ripped a slap shot from the top of the circle, on the power play, beating Amerks goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.
The goal was Greer's 20th of the season, and was assisted by Fabian Zetterlund and Ryan Schmelzer.
In the middle frame, Greer tallied his second of the night, a short-handed goal, finishing back door on a feed from Frederick Gauthier after a 2-on-1 rush just 1:25 in.
From there, the Amerks came alive with four straight goals, three in the second period, with Rochester captain Michael Mersch netting one on the power play 2:48 in, Jimmy Schuldt scoring on a blast from the point 5:09 in, and Mersch getting another at 13:57.
In the third period, Jack Quinn added another insurance marker for the Amerks, that would prove to be the game-winner, 10:22 in, on the power play.
Greer completed the hat trick, bringing the Comets within one with an unassisted goal with 39 seconds remaining in regulation.
But it was too little too late.
Akira Schmid made 19 saves on 23 shots in goal for the Comets in the game, taking the loss.
Utica drops to 38-15-6-1 with its magic number to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs remaining at eight points after the defeat.
They return home to the cozy confines of the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday where they'll host the Syracuse Crunch for an Empire Recycling Cup match-up at 7 p.m.