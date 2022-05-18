Greer's two goals help Comets stay alive with Game 4 win over Amerks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Utica Comets needed a solid effort in Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals, Tuesday, to keep their season alive, down 2-1 in the best-of-five series. With their backs against the wall, they got just that, winning 4-2 at Blue Cross Arena to tie the series at 2-2 and send it back to Utica for a decisive Game 5 on Thursday.
The Comets, who were 22-5-6-0 when leading after one period, got just what they needed as Tyce Thompson, Brian Flynn, and Nolan Foote went tic-tac-toe with Foote putting in the game's first goal on the back door 6:53 in to give Utica the lead through the first 20 minutes of play.
In the middle stanza, A.J. Greer put in his fifth goal of the playoffs, electing to shoot on a 2-on-1 rush and beating Aaron Dell glove side to give the Comets a 2-0 lead 8:46 in. Fabian Zetterlund and Shakir Mukhamadullin assisted on the goal.
Greer scored his second of the game, sixth of the playoffs, at 16:50 jamming home a rebound off a shot from Chase De Leo. Zetterlund notched the secondary assist on the play for his second point of the game. That put the Comets up by three as they were rolling.
But they weren't quite finished.
On a 5-on-3 power play with under two minutes to play in the second, De Leo scored one of his own, his first of the playoffs, as he capitalized on a beautiful fake shot pass from Alex Holtz to give Utica a commanding 4-0 lead. Zetterlund picked up the secondary assist on that one in order to round out his night with three assists.
In the final period, Arttu Ruotsalainen scored a power play goal at 15:47 to get the Amerks on the board, and Mark Jankowski put in another power play goal with just 50 seconds left, but it was too little, too late.
Nico Daws returned to the Comets net after Akira Schmid got the start in Game 3. Daws made 30 saves on 32 shots to backstop the Comets to victory.
The series now shifts back to the Adirondack Bank Center where the teams will square off in the winner-take-all Game 5 with puck drop at 7 p.m.
The winner of that game will advance to take on the Laval Rocket in the North Division Final, after the Rocket topped the Syracuse Crunch 3-2 in overtime of Game 5 of their North Division Semifinal series on Tuesday.