Hamilton men's lacrosse tops Utica to win 20th straight Contineer Cup

UTICA, N.Y. - The Hamilton Continentals took care of business, scoring three straight goals to open the game and never looked back, as they beat local rival Utica Pioneers 13-5 to win their 20th straight Contineer Cup, Tuesday.
Rowan Brumbaugh lead the charge offensively for Hamilton with four goals in the game, with Toben Wunderle and Zach Perotto each chipping in two goals and one assist.
Britt Defeo (1g, 3a), Christian Byrne (1g, 1a), Troy Pullock (1g, 2a), Tim Sommer (1g, 1a), and Justin Pearl (1g, 1a) each also compiled multi-point nights in the win.
The Pioneers got two goals and an assist from John Avery, while Kevin Parisi, Sam Serrano, and Connor Costanza each found the back of the net.
Utica's Jon Goodspeed made 22 saves on a busy night in the crease, while at the other end, Hamilton's Seamus Fagan stopped 12 shots.
Each team moves their overall record to 1-1 in the early stages of the season.
Hamilton improves to 21-1 against Utica in Contineer Cup match-ups all-time, and have now won the last 20 straight.