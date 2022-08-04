Herkimer College baseball coach Rathbun, a Little Falls native, leaves the Generals program with 'no regrets'

HERKIMER, N.Y. - After 17 seasons as the head coach of the Herkimer College baseball team, Little Falls native Jason Rathbun said that it's time to take the next step in his career.
The Herkimer alum has been named the new head coach of the NCAA Division I St. Bonaventure University program, taking over for interim head coach B.J. Salerno, who served in the role for one year after the retirement of 36-year legendary coach, Larry Sudbrook, in 2021.
Salerno will remain on Rathbun's staff as the Associate Head Coach.
"To get this opportunity obviously is something that you always hope you would possibly get to one day, but I think sometimes you start to think about that dream and think maybe it's unattainable," Rathbun told NEWSChannel 2 via Zoom. "To get this opportunity was some thing that kind of blew my mind, and I was so excited that they saw the value and what I could bring to the table."
Currently coaching the Brewster Whitecaps in the highly-touted summer Cape Cod Baseball League, Rathbun spoke virtually about the rarity of his opportunity, going directly from the NJCAA Division III level to the NCAA Division I level, and how lucky he considers himself despite also feeling deserving of the moment.
"It's quite the leap, it's kind of groundbreaking to be honest with you," he said. "Now I'm just really hungry to go out there and prove a lot of people, that have maybe passed on my name before, what I'm worth."
Rathbun leaves Herkimer after compiling a 556-180 record since he took over in 2005, turning the program into a perennial national powerhouse, appearing in the national rankings for 16 of his 17 seasons at the helm, and making eight NJCAA Division III World Series appearances, finally winning the program's first national title this past spring.
He said that the decision to leave his alma mater after nearly two decades in charge of the program wasn't an easy one, but one that he is ready for.
Though his opportunity will take him elsewhere, being a native to this area, Rathbun said his heart will always be here.
"My time at Herkimer was unbelievable, and I feel like we literally accomplished everything we wanted to accomplish there," he said. "It's sad leaving someplace that's comfortable at home like that, but it's home, and it's always going to be home for me."
Though no longer coaching in the area, he won't be a stranger, as he said Herkimer will be one of the schools he looks towards for recruitment into the Bonnies program.
In fact, he already has two graduating Generals student-athletes who have agreed to join him in St. Bonaventure to continue their collegiate careers next season.
Taking over for Rathbun at Herkimer is his former player and assistant coach, Lane Potter.
Potter, a 2010 graduate of the college, has been on the program's staff for the past six seasons, most recently serving as their hitting coach and recruiting coordinator.
Rathbun said that he will continue to rely on Potter when it comes to evaluating talent and scouting potential players he may have on his radar.
He also gave the new Generals bench boss a ringing endorsement.
"It's the perfect situation," he said. "When you leave some place, you don't want to see it fall apart. I'm moving on, but we have someone there that's recruited for five years, and both he and his brother played here, so there's strong connections.
"We [accomplished what we did] together. It's not just me, but everyone on my staff. You hope that a well-oiled machine like Herkimer is right now is just going to keep on rolling and I think Lane is the perfect person to do that."
As he gets set to move himself and his family to a new area, he does so with some excitement and some sadness, but is at peace with his decision.
"To finally win [the national title] was that final checkmark," he said. "I can leave Herkimer and I feel like we did everything we wanted to do. There's no regrets. There's absolutely no what-ifs. It's just time for the next step."