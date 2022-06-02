Herkimer College baseball wins NJCAA Division III World Series, earns program's first national title

GREENEVILLE, TN - For the first time ever, the Herkimer College baseball team is the national champion.
The six-seed Generals took down five-seed* Dallas College-Eastfield 9-3 at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tennessee in the NJCAA Division III World Series championship game to become the first New York State-based team to ever win the NJCAA D-III World Series title.
It was the seventh trip to the national tournament for Coach Jason Rathbun's program, first since 2006. Despite falling in the Region III finals on May 21, the Generals made it count after securing the only at-large bid into the tournament, going 4-0 in Greeneville to capture the crown.
"It's a memory that we will never forget," Rathbun told NEWSChannel 2 after the game. "[The program has] hit every check mark except for a national title, and to go out and win this is the final piece for being the program I've always dreamed of. It's amazing."
Dakota Britt (3-for-4), Kyle Caccamise (1-for-3), Mike Gunning (2-for-5), Salvatore Carricato (2-for-2), Chance Checca (3-for-4), and Jovani Wiggs (0-for-3, sac fly) each drove in runs for the Generals while Jake Lombardi started the game on the mound, pitching three innings, giving up one hit, walking one and striking out five.
Greg Farone came on in relief tossing the remaining six innings, giving up just three hits, 3 runs, 1 earned run, walking three, and striking out ten. He came in while the game was tied 3-3, and thus earned the win on the mound to complete his season at 7-0.
The Generals complete a magical, historic season going 41-7 and bring the program's first national title back with them to Central New York.
*CORRECTION: Video incorrectly shows Dallas-Eastfield as the three-seed