Herkimer College names new head coach for softball program

HERKIMER, N.Y. - Herkimer College has named Louie Friend as the new head coach of the Generals softball program, Friday.
Friend takes over the reins from P.J. Anadio, who was named head softball coach at The College of St. Rose in July.
The new Herkimer bench boss spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Cazenovia College, where he helped guide the Wildcats to a 36-18 record in that time, securing their first back-to-back winning seasons since 2017 and 2018.
An Oneida resident, Friend has also spent the past decade coaching travel softball in the region for the CNY Heat from 2012-2018; Conklin Raiders from 2018-2019; and the Utica Lady Comets, from 2018-2022.
"We are thrilled to add Louie to our Herkimer College family," said Herkimer College Dean of Students/Director of Athletics Donald Dutcher. "Coach Louie brings a lot of expertise and knowledge to our very nationally recognized softball program. He has a strong passion for the sport and takes great pride in developing players to play at the next level. He has many contacts in the region and we are excited to see what he can bring to our softball program."
The Generals finished the 2021 season at 33-9-1, and made it to the NJCAA Division III Tournament where they finished fifth.