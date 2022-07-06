Herkimer College to host 2022-23 NJCAA Division III Men's Basketball National Championship

HERKIMER, N.Y. - Herkimer College has been selected as the host site for the 2022-23 NJCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship, taking place in March, the school announced, Tuesday.
The tournament will take place in Herkimer on March 14-19, 2023.
This is the first time Herkimer College will host the national tournament in men's basketball, it is the third location in the state of New York to do so.
"Herkimer is grateful to the NJCAA for being selected as the host institution of the 2022-2023 NJCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship," said Don Dutcher, Herkimer College Athletic Director. "We will take great pride in providing an exceptional experience for the student-athletes, coaches, families, friends, and community involved with the tournament. It is a unique opportunity for Herkimer to be part of the national spotlight in showcasing a high-level basketball tournament."
This past season, the National Championship was held in Rockford, Illinois. The Generals qualified, but were eliminated in the first round.
In 2019 and 2020, the tournament was held in Rochester, Minnesota, where Herkimer was crowned champion in 2019, winning the program's first national title since 1991.