Herkimer College's Aragon shares fond memories of Pelé highlighting Brazilian legend's impact here at home

WKTV - The sports world and beyond mourns the loss of an icon with the news of Brazilian soccer legend Pelé's death in Sao Paolo at age 82, Thursday, after a more than year-long battle with colon cancer.
Through his efforts both on and off the field, the three-time World Cup champion became beloved on the global scale, and has remained an inspiration for soccer fans of every generation, even those who never watched him play live.
His superstardom catapulted him to a status never seen before for a soccer player in the United States during his playing career, and his world-wide reach included right here in the Mohawk Valley.
Current Herkimer College head men's soccer coach, Pepe Aragon, a Herkimer alum himself, idolized Pelé as a young soccer fan.
Aragon told NEWSChannel 2 that Pelé brought the world together through his play on the field at the international stage, and kindness off the field through many humanitarian efforts and approachable nature.
When Aragon was a freshman playing for Herkimer in 1990, he was named an NSCA All-American. While attending the national banquet in Cincinnati, Ohio, he found out once he had arrived that Pelé would be the special guest of honor, handing out the awards to the 500 All-Americans that converged for the celebration.
Aragon recalled the moment of finally meeting his idol, and how the genuine generosity of the renowned athlete has had a lifelong effect on him as a fan, player, coach, and person.
"For me to shake Pelé's hand was unbelievable," he said. "He saw me. He didn't look past me, he looked me in the eyes, said congratulations and shook my hand. That impacts you not just for a day. That impacts you for a lifetime. I'm 52 years old right now and I still remember it like it was yesterday, that's how much he touched me with it. It helps shape you as a person to see somebody that famous and that successful be that humble, and care about people."
The Generals bench boss recalled Pelé doing the same exact thing for all student-athletes in attendance, smiling graciously the entire time.
"I can't tell you what that meant to all 500 of us," Aragon said. "He knew that meant the world to all of us. He's just a class act to do something like that."
Pelé is the only man to win three World Cup titles, leading Brazil to the top in 1958, 1962, and 1970.
His 12 World Cup goals is sixth all-time, and he remains Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer with 77 international goals. coming in 92 caps with the national team.
Regarded as "the greatest" player of all time by FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, and named FIFA's Player of the Century for the 1900s, Pelé's 1,279 goals in 1,363 games between club and country, including friendlies, is recognized as a Guinness World Record.
After playing in 636 matches for Santos in his native country, Pelé arrived in the United States in 1975, where he would appear in 64 contests over three seasons for the New York Cosmos, of the North American Soccer League, between 1975-77.
It was then that his positive impact on the growing popularity of the sport in North America truly began.
"He wanted badly for the United States to pick up soccer and to become big into professional soccer," Aragon said. "That was a big goal of his, he loved it over here. He was just an ambassador in our country for the game of soccer, so every one of us idolized him."
Aragon added that he believes Pelé continues to inspire and impact the state of soccer in the United States to this day.
Following the legend's playing days, he remained an ambassador to the game, and led many humanitarian efforts with multiple organizations such as UNESCO and the United Nations.
He even got involved in politics to promote togetherness through sport, serving as the Minister of Sports for Brazil from 1995-98.
While Aragon, a multiple national title winning coach for Herkimer himself, has many fond memories of watching the Brazilian legend play, including his heroics in the World Cup, perhaps none stick with him more than watching his final match in the U.S., live, and in-person.
"When I first saw Pelé, it was October 1, 1977," he said. "My dad took me to the game, and I'll never forget it. It was a sold-out crowd of like 77,000 people at Giants Stadium, and it was cool because he played for both teams. He played one half for the New York Cosmos, the team he played for in the U.S., and then he played for Santos, the team he played for in Brazil prior to coming to the U.S. It was really cool to see.
"It was an exhibition game and I can't remember which half he played for who, but at the end of the game, I'll never forget, they took him off the field on their shoulders and carried him around. It was just a magical experience.
"Imagine that, 77,000 people there and they are all there to see Pelé. That'll tell you what an icon he is. That's what he was."