Herkimer enters this season more comfortable, well prepared in second year under current coaching staff

HERKIMER, N.Y. - It may have taken the Herkimer football team a year to get their footing under a new coaching staff, but now they are hitting the ground running.
The Class D Magicians went 2-6 in 2021, the program's first year under head coach Mike Jory.
Now with a season under their belts, there's a comfort level and familiarity that has been developed between the players and coaching staff, that has allowed them to start training camp well beyond where they were at this point a year ago.
Jory is joined by assistant coaches Zach Steele, Tyler Steele, Dan Appley, and Antonio Aceto, all former Herkimer players under former long-time head coach Alan Steele.
They have helped to instill the tradition of Herkimer football into the program's current players, and have helped ease the transition into a new system.
As far as the on-field product goes, the Magicians return a majority of their team back from last year, losing just a small senior class to graduation.
There is a plethora of talent on this team, with about five or six returning starters on each side of the ball, including senior quarterback Nick Caruso - who plays cornerback on defense.
The players said that being able to enter camp already knowing the playbook, and what Coach Jory expects of the team, has helped them come out of the gates firing on all cylinders.
Some other key returning players include:
- Nick Petucci, senior FB/LB
- Logan Coonradt, senior OL
- David Bass, senior OL/DL
- Colin Hart, junior OL/DL
- Zack Petucci, sophomore WR/CB
Both the Magicians coaches and players say that last season left a bitter taste in their mouths, and that they are motivated this year by not allowing themselves to experience that feeling again.
Their goals this year are to establish more of a passing game with a more experienced Caruso under center.
They also want to emphasize the importance of controlling the line of scrimmage for both the offensive and defensive lines, allowing them more options to work with.
There are some promising young players joining the fold this year, who do have the potential to see substantial playing time.
Some key newcomers looking to fill gaps include:
- Steven Naegele, sophomore QB
- Terrance Jones, sophomore WR
- Jimmy Tutty, sophomore WR/CB
- Brady Saunders, sophomore WR
- John Doty, freshman OL/DL
Herkimer opens the regular season on Saturday, September 3 as they'll visit Class C opponent Holland Patent in a crossover week zero non-league game.
Kick-off is at 6 p.m.